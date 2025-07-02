Blake Monroe in heated confrontation with major faction; WWE official forced to interfere

Blake Monroe made her NXT debut only a few weeks ago. The star has already gotten into a heated confrontation with a major faction.
When Blake Monroe made her WWE debut, she made it clear that she was coming after Jacy Jayne and her NXT Women's Championship. On the June 17th episode of the black and silver brand, she officially signed her NXT contract in a segment with Ava. However, she was confronted by Fatal Influence. A brawl soon broke out, and the former AEW star was put through a table.
Tonight on NXT, Jordynne Grace came out to address her upcoming title match against Jacy Jayne. However, she was interrupted by Fatal Influence. Jacy made it clear that Jordynne will never carry this women's division. She also said that people like Grace and Blake think they deserve a title shot as soon as they arrive in the company.
Things got heated between them, and a brawl broke out. However, the numbers game was in Fatal Influence's favor. Fortunately for Grace, Blake came out to make the save, and they got fought off Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley.
Ava then came out and announced that at NXT Great American Bash, Fallon Henley and Jayne will face off against Monroe and Grace. This upset Fallon and Jacy, and they entered the ring to attack the babyfaces, only to be knocked out of the ring.
This match will be Blake Monroe's televised WWE debut.
