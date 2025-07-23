Blake Monroe makes singles in-ring debut against 30-year-old WWE star; gets attacked after the match

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:24 GMT
Blake Monroe competed on NXT (Image via WWE.com)
Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May, competed in her first singles match in WWE on the latest episode of NXT against Wren Sinclair. She was involved in a brawl with Jordynne Grace after the bout.

The two stars got into a feud after The Glamour turned on The Juggernaut at WWE Evolution. She cost Grace the NXT Women's Championship that night and helped Jacy Jayne retain. Jordynne Grace was barred from the building on NXT this week.

Ava didn't want her to cause more chaos, especially since Blake Monroe was scheduled to compete on the show. Once the match started, The Glamour hit Wren Sinclair with several kicks in the corner during the bout, but ran into a kick.

Monroe nailed Sinclair with a missile dropkick and took her down with a slingblade, which got a two-count. Wren Sinclair hit Blake with a series of strikes and clotheslines. The latter hit the NQCC member with a headbutt and spiked her with a butterfly DDT to win the match via pinfall.

Blake Monroe tried to cut a promo after the match but Jordynne Grace came out through the crowd with security trying to hold her back. Grace attacked the security guards but got hit with a headbutt by Monroe at ringside. Blake DDT'd her onto a steel chair on the floor.

Edited by Israel Lutete
