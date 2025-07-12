Blake Monroe pins WWE champion on debut

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Jul 12, 2025 21:43 GMT
Blake Monroe is a former AEW star [Image Credits: WWE.com and Allelitewrestling.com]
Blake Monroe is a former AEW star [Image credits: WWE.com and Allelitewrestling.com]

The main event of WWE The NXT Great American Bash featured the highly anticipated match between Fallon Henley and NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence against Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe. The bout marked the WWE in-ring debut of Monroe, who has been in the headlines for weeks now.

The match unfolded with brutal action and intriguing moments that could significantly impact several storylines in the near future. The final moments of the tag team match featured TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich making an appearance to take down Jazmyn Nyx to even the odds, which eventually led to Blake Monroe delivering a massive tornado DDT to the NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne to get a pinfall victory.

The main event match undoubtedly stole the show and managed to be one of the most action-packed matches of the night. With the premium live event now officially in the books, it would be interesting to see if this storyline ends or the feud continues following The Great American Bash.

After the incredible performance from Monroe and the massive action that unfolded in the main event, it would be interesting to see what WWE has planned for all these stars in the future.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
