Blake Monroe reacts to Liv Morgan wishing "Daddy" Dominik Mysterio on Father's Day

Blake Monroe has reacted to Liv Morgan's wishes for Dominik Mysterio on Father's Day. Morgan and Mysterio are Judgment Day members and signed to RAW.
Meanwhile, Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May, underwent a name change after debuting in WWE and has already expressed her interest in challenging for the NXT Women's Championship. She will sign her NXT contract on this week's show.
On Instagram, Monroe reacted to Morgan's Father's Day post for Mysterio with the crying emoji.
Check out a screengrab of Monroe's reaction below:
Dominik Mysterio opens up on his wife's reaction to him kissing Liv Morgan
Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's relationship officially began at SummerSlam 2024 after "Dirty" Dom helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship over Rhea Ripley, thus betraying Mami.
Speaking on INSIGHT, Mysterio revealed that his wife was "super cool" about his relationship with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion. He said:
"She’s cool with it surprisingly, yeah, she’s honestly been super cool. She’s my ride-or-die. We’ve been together since we were 14. So as long as I let her know 'Hey, this is what’s going to go down.' She’s like 'Alright, cool!' She honestly never gives me a hard time. I’ve said it before, but when Rhea licked me that one time, and even after the kiss with Liv, her first text to me, because I always text her after a match or anything, ‘Hey honey, just finished. All good, all safe.’ Just so she knows. Usually, she’ll always text me back. ‘Oh, okay, good, see you soon. Love you.'"
On last week's Monday Night RAW, Mysterio lost a Fatal Four-Way Match and failed to qualify for the semifinal of the King of the Ring Tournament. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan also failed to win her Queen of the Ring qualifier before confronting Nikki Bella later the same night.