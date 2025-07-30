  • home icon
Blake Monroe reveals real reason she turned on Jordynne Grace; humiliates her with old photos

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 30, 2025 02:35 GMT
Blake Monroe betrayed her former friend (Images via WWE.com)
Blake Monroe betrayed her former friend (Images via WWE.com)

Blake Monroe finally revealed the reason why she turned on Jordynne Grace on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She also tried to humiliate The Juggernaut by showing old photos of her on the titantron.

The Glamour said she betrayed the former TNA star because she felt that the latter wasn't good enough. She said Grace wasn’t a superstar, claiming she was better suited as a background player or an extra. She then showed a few pictures of Jordynne Grace on the screen, mocking her for the way she used to look.

Blake said the pictures proved that Jordynne Grace wasn't championship material, and that she was more like gym material. Monroe added that WWE knew about her before she even decided to wrestle, and that when you look good as she does, you don't need to change anything.

also-read-trending Trending
Blake Monroe also said that she wasn't there to play around, but she was there to be the woman that all the fans deserved. Lola Vice came out and told The Glamour that she didn't understand how she could be so beautiful yet so ugly on the inside.

Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan joined the segment. Blake Monroe attacked Kelani and Lola got into a brawl with Parker. The babyfaces stood tall in the end.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.

Edited by Israel Lutete
