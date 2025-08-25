  • home icon
  Blake Monroe wins first ever singles WWE PLE match

Blake Monroe wins first ever singles WWE PLE match

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 25, 2025 01:33 GMT
Blake Monroe is a former AEW Women
Blake Monroe is a former AEW Women's World Champion [Image credits: Monroe's and WWE NXT's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Blake Monroe has secured a massive win over a popular name at tonight's Heatwave Premium Live Event. It is none other than former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Tonight on Heatwave, Blake Monroe locked horns with Jordynne Grace in a Grudge Match. It was a brutal back-and-forth affair, but Grace had the upper hand for most of the bout. In the last stages of the match, Monroe took off the padding from one of the bottom turnbuckles and later slammed her opponent's face on it. This gave a massive advantage to Blake. She then hit Grace with a DDT to win via pinfall.

After tonight's match, Blake Monroe has now won her first singles premium live event bout in World Wrestling Entertainment. This is sure to be the first of many to come as Monroe is already a fan favorite on the developmental brand.

Blake Monroe talked about dreaming of being a WWE Superstar

During a recent edition of her YouTube vlog, Blake Monroe revealed that her dream was to become a WWE Superstar for quite some time. She added that she used to save money to go to all of the company's shows, including WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.

Monroe also mentioned that she felt like not talking about her journey because social media takes everything she says out of context.

"I left my house, like, five, six years ago with this dream of being a WWE Superstar. I used to go to all the WWE shows, like, I'd save all my money and, like, travel to go to Wrestlemania and the Royal Rumble, and I don't know. I just... I don't even want to talk about stuff because I feel, like, every single thing I say gets, like, yanked and taken out of context for these articles on Twitter and stuff. My wrestling journey also was not easy," she said.

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Blake Monroe's future in the developmental brand.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
