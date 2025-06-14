"Block or Restraining Order" - Bianca Belair issues a major warning to her former WWE ally

Bianca Belair remains absent from in-ring competition in WWE, as she suffered an injury at WrestleMania 41. Recently, The EST issued a major warning and threatened to block or get a restraining order against her former ally, Naomi.

Ad

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair demanded answers from Naomi, who confessed to having attacked Jade Cargill last November. After the emotional segment on SmackDown earlier this year on the Road to WrestleMania, the 37-year-old star turned heel.

Since the segment in March 2025 and their recent interaction on SmackDown in May 2025, Naomi has tried her best to reconnect with Bianca Belair, and lately, she has crossed a line. A while back, the former Glow uploaded a video on X/Twitter that showed how she tried to contact The EST 30 times in the middle of the night.

Ad

Trending

Today, Belair issued a warning and threatened to block or file a restraining order against Ms. Money in the Bank.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

"30 missed calls from 1am-8am?!! @TheTrinity_Fatu I’m exhausted. Block or Restraining Order at this point??" Belair wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bianca Belair is expected to return to WWE by SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair and Naomi went their separate ways heading into WrestleMania 41. While The EST punched her ticket to The Show of Shows following her win at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, the real-life Bloodline member feuded with Jade Cargill, and the two had a one-on-one match at the event in Las Vegas.

Ad

During her Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, Bianca Belair broke her finger and has been out of action ever since. While no immediate appearances are planned for The EST, it could take a while before she returns to action.

According to PWInsider, the 36-year-old star's injury altered the Triple H-led creative team's plans on the blue brand. It was noted that the former Women's Champion is expected to return ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The timeline seems ideal, as Belair could recover from her injury.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Belair when she returns to WWE in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!