Blockbuster Randy Orton announcement on WWE RAW ahead of Survivor Series: War Games had a major flaw, according to veteran (Exclusive)

While Randy Orton's return announcement on WWE RAW was met with a thuderous response, a veteran belives there is still one thing that could have been done differently.

The Apex Predator has been away from the active scene for quite some time due to injury. As such, it was expected that any official news of his return would be recieved well. This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes revealed that Orton would be the fifth member of their team against The Judgment Day in the highly anticipated Survivor Series: WarGames match.

Bill Apter believes that the announcement needed the presence of Randy Orton himself to make it more impactful, even if it was just a phone call or a video promo. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, he stated:

"I popped for it, I loved it. But I wished they'd have had a promo of Randy Orton at that time on the screen, or a phone call to Randy Orton. Just a little more drawn out. But the people went crazy. Good idea to make him the mystery man." [6:51 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Randy's return will lead to in WWE.

