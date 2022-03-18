Photo: "Blonde Randy Orton" - Fans notice striking resemblance between new WWE recruit and the Viper

Fans were left shocked at the uncanny resemblance between one of WWE's newest recruits and 14-time World Champion Randy Orton.

WWE recently announced its newest batch of Performance Center recruits, which included some well-known names. Former ROH Women's World Champion Rok-C (aka Carla Gonzalez) and Bianca Carelli, the daughter of WWE Superstar Santino Marella were both on the list of newcomers.

However, fans can't stop talking about 23-year-old star David Bostian from Wilmington, N.C. who looks a lot like WWE's resident Viper.

Take a look at some of the most surprising and hilarious reactions from the fans below:

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x This guy literally looks like a spitting image of @RandyOrton This guy literally looks like a spitting image of @RandyOrton 😳 https://t.co/yjd8V7d4nI

Danny @dajosc11 This is literally 2004 Randy Orton This is literally 2004 Randy Orton https://t.co/GNl8xRfRhj

Dan @DanielSoden I'm ready for the Randy you're my father storyline I'm ready for the Randy you're my father storyline https://t.co/MW7F12ncHB

sailor moon @firecrackerriot 🤯 Best of luck, RK2.0! WWE Recruit @WWERecruit



ms.spr.ly/6010w9uh4 Say hello to the latest class of recruits looking to make a name for themselves in @WWE Say hello to the latest class of recruits looking to make a name for themselves in @WWE! ms.spr.ly/6010w9uh4 Now I understand why @RandyOrton says he wants to wrestle until he's +50, I mean, if I had cloned myself and got my clone recruited by WWE, I too would stick around long enough to have my final match with my clone. A real torch passing!🤯 Best of luck, RK2.0! twitter.com/WWERecruit/sta… Now I understand why @RandyOrton says he wants to wrestle until he's +50, I mean, if I had cloned myself and got my clone recruited by WWE, I too would stick around long enough to have my final match with my clone. A real torch passing! 😂🤯 Best of luck, RK2.0! twitter.com/WWERecruit/sta… https://t.co/dGd7Lu3yQ1

Randy Orton recently regained the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside Riddle

Randy Orton has had a ton of both fun and success since becoming the tag team partner of Riddle on Monday Night RAW. The two superstars, together known as RK-Bro, have been fan-favorites and gained a tremendous amount of support from the WWE Universe.

The pair became allies shortly after WrestleMania 37. A few months later at SummerSlam 2021, they defeated the team of AJ Styles and Omos to become RAW Tag Team Champions. Their entertaining first reign came to an unexpected end at the hands of Alpha Academy, who defeated them earlier this year on an episode of Monday Night RAW..

However, RK-Bro regained the championships a couple of weeks ago in a triple threat tag team match against Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Last week on RAW, the Street Profits interrupted the championship celebration of RK-Bro and challenged them to a match at WrestleMania 38. The match hasn't been officially announced yet but the story definitely seems to be heading in that direction.

