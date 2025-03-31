"Blood will be spilled" - WWE legend's son set for huge bout after announcement

WWE, in recent times, has worked very closely with other professional wrestling promotions such as TNA and Pro Wrestling Noah. Similarly, the Stamford-based promotion is set to work closely with another promotion as one of their superstars is set for a huge bout outside the promotion.

The superstar in question is legendary wrestler William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey. On April 17th, Dempsey will face MMA legend Shinya Aoki, who specializes in Kosen Judo and Jiu-Jitsu. The promotion where this match will take place is Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII.

On social media platform X (fka Twitter), Barnett made this announcement. He revealed the specialty of both fighters and further issued a warning: "Blood will be spilled." The former UFC Heavyweight Champion also added information regarding tickets to his post. Barnett wrote:

"Catch Wrestling vs Kosen Judo and Jiu Jitsu. Pro Wrestling vs MMA. The young acolyte vs the old veteran. Blood will be spilled. Ligaments torn. Breathes halted. And they'd have it no other way. Charlie Dempsey vs Shinya Aoki at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII."

You can check out Josh Barnett's post below:

Josh Barnett spoke about the relationship between WWE and Bloodsport last year

Charlie Dempsey's upcoming outing at Bloodsport is not the first time a WWE superstar will be competing in Bloodsport. Previously, superstars such as Shayna Baszler competed in this promotion as well. In 2024, Josh Barnett addressed the relationship between WWE and Bloodsport during an interview with the Battleground Podcast.

Barnett said:

"I never thought it was impossible, just unlikely and I've spoken to them in the past around previous Bloodsports about being able to have some access or to take advantage of some of their talents but this is the time. There's more than a handful of wrestlers in WWE who I think would be a perfect fit for this." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Like Baszler, Charlie Dempsey has also competed in Bloodsport in the past. Until now, Dempsey has fought in Barnett's promotion on three occasions and has been victorious on two. His only loss in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport came against Royce Isaacs.

