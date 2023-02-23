“Bloodline hasn't faced us yet” - current WWE Champion draws the battle lines on The Road to WrestleMania

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have dominated WWE for almost three years, but in that time, they have created a number of enemies.

Imperium were guests on WWE's The Bump this week, and Gunther was asked about Roman Reigns' current title run. The Imperium leader also opened up about the pressures that he believes The Tribal Chief is under and teased a future feud as well.

"Once he's gonna fall, he's gonna fall hard, and people are waiting for that but yeah let's see who's going to end his reign and well Bloodline hasn't faced us yet, so let's see " (55:09-55:35)

The Intercontinental Champion also talked about how no one can take away the records that Roman Reigns has already achieved, given that Gunther himself is currently one of the company's longest-reigning champions as well.

Gunther was expected to face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39

Gunther was expected to face Brock Lesnar at the upcoming WrestleMania event, which is just 38 days away. It was believed that the two stars would pick up a feud following their altercation at The Royal Rumble. However, the company went in a very different direction.

This past week on RAW, Omos issued an open challenge to Lesnar for WrestleMania before inviting him to show up next week. There is now a belief that this is the direction that WWE has decided to take for Lesnar, which leaves the question of who Gunther will face.

Another rumor suggested that it would be a triple-threat match between Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship, which still appears to be possible.

Who do you think Gunther will face at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comment section below...

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please H/T Sportskeeda and The Bump.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes