Bloodline member announces a massive celebration for next week's WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, fans witnessed an intense promo between the Bloodline members in a backstage segment.

The tension between Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa was at a boiling point ahead of Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief raved about completing 1000 days as the Universal Champion heading into Saudi Arabia.

Hence Reigns asked Paul Heyman to break the good news to The Usos. The Wiseman shared that next week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns will celebrate his 1000-day title reign, and The Usos are invited.

The Tribal Chief said he wanted his whole family during the celebrations on the blue brand. However, Jimmy and Jey Uso took the news the wrong way, as Reigns previously mentioned that he doesn't want the brothers at Night of Champions.

The following interaction between The Tribal Chief and The Usos took a different turn when Jimmy was about to leave the room. Reigns ordered Jimmy Uso to sit down, but the latter stood up to the champion as the tension rose between the Bloodline members.

However, before things could get worse, Jey Uso asked his brother to leave and went along with him. It remains to be seen if The Usos will be present on next week's SmackDown for Roman Reign's 1000-day Universal Championship celebration.

What did you think of the backstage segment among the Reign's family members? Sound off in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes