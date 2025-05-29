Bloodline member breaks character and sends a positive message to the WWE Universe 

For many years, WWE SmackDown was ruled by The Bloodline, a faction composed of heel superstars. Roman Reigns was the one who started and led the group, but Solo Sikoa established his own version, which currently includes JC Mateo, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

JC is the newest recruit, as he made his debut this month at Backlash. He attacked a popular babyface star, LA Knight, and cost him the United States Championship. While Mateo has been presented as a bad guy since he arrived in the company, he seemingly turned face for a moment in a recent interview to deliver a positive message to the fans.

Speaking to Hawaii News Now, JC Mateo broke character to share advice with the members of the WWE Universe who want to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in pro wrestling.

“The main thing is just never give up. You can’t give up. Like, as if this is your dream, then you gotta do ‘um,” he said.

JC Mateo says WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan inspired him to become a wrestler

The Hulkster is one of the biggest names in wrestling history, and he was a huge role model to many kids. There are several wrestlers today who looked up to him growing up.

JC Mateo told Hawaii News Now that Hulk Hogan was the man who inspired him to get into the business. He lived his dream and followed in the latter's footsteps.

“Just seeing him on TV, the red and yellow, and it’s like, ‘Say your prayers and take your vitamins.’ I was like 'I’m going to be like him when I grow up,'” Mateo said.

JC Mateo is already making a name for himself on SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what he accomplishes in WWE.

