Bloodline member claims he’s The Tribal Chief on SmackDown; Roman Reigns responds

Roman Reigns does not put up with anyone coming for his role as the Tribal Chief in WWE. He has jealously guarded his position as the leader of the faction, not tolerating even the mildest dissent other members might have had with his opinions. This week, it all came to a head when Jimmy Uso declared himself the Tribal Chief.

The Usos are not happy with Roman Reigns or their current position. Instead of getting to compete for the tag team titles, Reigns has put himself in the spot for the tag team title match, challenging Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa as his partner. Reigns has been intent on punishing Jimmy and Jey Uso, which appears to be getting to them.

During this week's SmackDown, when KO and Zayn were goading the Usos, Jimmy finally snapped and shouted at them, saying he was the Tribal Chief.

There was a moment of pause as everyone took in that statement before Roman Reigns made his way out to the ring. The Bloodline and KO & Zayn ended up brawling, with the stable standing in the ring after the segment was over.

Jey Uso then forced Jimmy to hand over the tag titles to Reigns, with him doing so very reluctant. Reigns confronted Jimmy, and it was clear that he was not happy with the star, who was glaring at him from the corner.

