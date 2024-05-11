Bloodline member picks up first-ever singles win in WWE

A Bloodline member just won his first singles match in WWE. He recently made his debut on TV.

It's been a few weeks since Tama Tonga made his WWE debut. He has looked unstoppable after aligning with the Bloodline. He even competed against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash and emerged victorious thanks to interference from Tanga Loa.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Tama Tonga was set to face Bobby Lashley. However, Lashley was pulled from the match due to an injury and replaced with his Pride stablemate, Angelo Dawkins.

Tama Tonga took control of the match immediately and showed his vicious side. However, as Angelo Dawkins tried for a comeback, Tanga Loa and Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Montez Ford, who was at ringside. This distraction allowed Tama Tonga to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

This was Tama's first singles match since joining the Stamford-based promotion, and he won.

With this win, Tama Tonga advances to the next round of the King of The Ring Tournament. The finals of which will take place at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback