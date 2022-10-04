Bloodline member recalls being attacked by Roman Reigns with a one-word reaction

Bloodline member Jimmy Uso has reacted to him being attacked by Roman Reigns.

In 2020, Reigns feuded with Jey Uso before the formation of The Bloodline. The two men collided in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match where The Tribal Chief locked in a guillotine choke on Jimmy, forcing Jey to quit in the process.

WWE took to their official Instagram handle to share a clip of the same. Reacting to it, Jimmy wrote, 'WTF.'

Check out Jimmy Uso's reaction to being attacked by Roman Reigns:

It was during this storyline that Reigns and The Usos once again officially reunited on WWE programming and formed The Bloodline.

The trio have dominated their respective divisions over the last two years, with Jimmy and Jey holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Dutch Mantell believes fans want to witness Roman Reigns dominate his next big title match

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over two years. His next big defense of the Undisputed World Title is against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell believes fans want to see Reigns dominate Logan Paul. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said that the WWE Universe wants to see The Tribal Chief "beat the sh*t out" of Paul.

He said:

"Sometimes, all you have to do is put some guys together and they have that magic, and the work’s done for you. This is how fans are. Logan Paul is almost a heel. And Roman’s a babyface because they want to see Roman beat the sh** out of him. Because he’s got that smart mouth."

Reigns vs. Paul was initiated during the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The match between them was officially confirmed during a press conference in Las Vegas. Triple H announced that in Paul's third-ever WWE match, he would get a shot at the Undisputed World Championship.

