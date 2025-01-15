Bloodline member returning to WWE at WrestleMania? (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 15, 2025 09:59 GMT
Solo Sikoa makes his entrance with his Bloodline members at a WWE event (Images via WWE.com)
Solo Sikoa makes his entrance with his Bloodline members at a WWE event [Images via: WWE.com]

The Bloodline has been featured on the top card of WWE WrestleMania for the past several years. Whether it's Roman Reigns, The Usos, or Solo Sikoa, these superstars continue to make their presence felt on the Biggest Show of the Year.

Speaking of Bloodline members, WrestleVotes provided an update on the status of an injured star. The person in question is Tonga Loa. Speaking on Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, the wrestling insider had this to say about Loa's WWE appearance:

"They're shooting for WrestleMania for Tonga Loa, yeah. I don't know if they have a spot for him. You know, I wouldn't say that he's got a tag match lined up, but they're shooting that he's back on TV around WrestleMania." [From 33:46 onwards]
Tonga Loa reportedly injured his bicep during the Bloodline vs. Bloodline match at Survivor Series: WarGames. Bronson Reed and Jimmy Uso were also bitten by the injury bug during the match.

Dave Meltzer noted that Tonga Loa could miss seven to eight weeks of television owing to his injury. It remains to be seen if Tonga returns during the WWE WrestleMania season as mentioned by WrestleVotes.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
