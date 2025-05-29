Bloodline member says Hulk Hogan inspired him to become a professional wrestler

A member of The Bloodline has revealed that Hulk Hogan was the one who inspired him to get into wrestling. JC Matteo watched The Hulkster growing up, and he was a big fan of him.

Formerly known as Jeff Cobb, the SmackDown star made his WWE debut at Backlash earlier this month. He is part of a heel group with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, even though he and the United States Champion don't see eye to eye.

During a recent interview with Hawaii News Now, JC Matteo stated that Hulk Hogan sparked his passion to become a professional wrestler, and he followed in the latter's footsteps.

“Just seeing him (Hogan) on TV, the red and yellow, and it’s like, ‘Say your prayers and take your vitamins.’ I was like I’m going to be like him when I grow up,” said Matteo.

The Bloodline's JC Matteo said he had goosebumps when he made his WWE debut

The Bloodline member attacked LA Knight at Backlash when he debuted. He and Solo Sikoa helped Jacob Fatu retain the US Title.

In a recent interview with KUAM News, JC Matteo reflected on his debut and said he was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction. He added that he had goosebumps.

“It’s pretty cool to hear a live reaction. Especially for somebody who that -- for my case, I didn’t come up through the WWE system. I made a name for myself outside of WWE. So, it’s always scary when you’re gonna debut on WWE and you’re kind of like, ‘Oh man, I hope the people know who I am.’ Hearing that reaction firsthand was like, very -- thank goodness their camera didn’t zoom in on my arms but the goosebumps, it was there for sure."

JC Matteo made his SmackDown debut two weeks ago against LA Knight. He defeated the latter to win the bout.

