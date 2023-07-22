Bloodline member sends a message ahead of Roman Reigns' big segment on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns will make his highly awaited return to the blue brand.

Ahead of Reigns' return, his Bloodline stablemate Paul Heyman sent a message on social media. Heyman hyped up the return of The Tribal Chief by taking it to his official Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram story, The Wise Man sent a short message dedicated to Reigns:

"YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF COMMANDS YOUR PRESENCE TONIGHT!" wrote Heyman

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell discussed Roman Reigns' latest WWE segment from SmackDown

Dutch Mantell recently discussed Roman Reigns' latest WWE segment from SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Reigns' Tribal Court segment might've gone past the scheduled time, but it did great in terms of viewership for the company. He said:

"The girls only went two minutes, Zelina Vega and Bayley. They went two minutes, and I thought 'Why?', then I got to thinking and because last week I'm watching the Tribal Court and I thought 'Damn this is long!' and they were freaking in the back going, 'it's going over [time]', 'it's going over'. And when they got those ratings back - 3 million at its peak. When was the last time RAW or SmackDown got 3 million people?"

Mantell added:

"Actually, it went a little longer than I thought it should have gone, but Paul Heyman laid out the story, and when Solo [Sikoa] took the mic, the crowd got quiet. And then he started talking and they started their little fighting in the ring, it was perfect. [Referring to the July 14 SmackDown segment] And when Paul Heyman was left alone in the ring with Jey [Uso] and the chair was there. Paul Heyman, he's not a top guy you can hit a bunch of stuff."

Roman Reigns will be involved in a segment with Jey Uso on tonight's SmackDown.

