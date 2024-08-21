Bloodline member is "the real deal," according to Booker T: "He's worked so freaking hard to get to this position"

WWE fans have seen The Bloodline do some great work on SmackDown in recent months. Booker T believes one particular star from the new faction has a bright future.

Solo Sikoa has built a faction consisting of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu after WrestleMania XL. While The Tongans haven’t gotten over with fans yet, Jacob Fatu has proven to be a crowd favorite. He has already won the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Tonga from #DIY on the August 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown. The fans are now waiting to see him go toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns.

Booker T believes Fatu is the real shining star in The Bloodline. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the legend stated that Jacob Fatu was the real deal.

"Definitely on the rise, he's the real deal," said Booker T. "He's going to go out there, he's going to leave everything in the middle of that ring as far as performance goes."

Booker T also noted that Fatu wanted to work hard to work through the ranks in pro wrestling. That’s a major reason for his success, as he has become a top star in the industry.

"He's willing to work for it," said Booker T. "That's what I appreciate about this kid, he's worked so freaking hard to get to this position. It took going through those trials and tribulations to make it, but I think if not for those trials and tribulations he would not understand what this truly means today." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Fatu worked on several different promotions before signing up with WWE. He was the heavyweight champion in All-Pro Wrestling, House of Glory, and Major League Wrestling. The Bloodline member also worked in NJPW.

WWE fans will likely see a war of the old and new Bloodline soon

WWE is slowly building towards what seems like a Civil War between the old and new Bloodline members. Solo Sikoa will likely continue to lead Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu for some time.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns will look to build his team in the coming weeks, and fans could see Paul Heyman return and talk his way to bring The Usos and Sami Zayn back to the fold. Alternatively, Reigns and Heyman could turn to some other superstars for help.

The Original Tribal Chief could lead his side against Solo Sikoa's men at Survivor Series: WarGames. The contest will be one of the biggest matches of the year.

