Bloodline members defend their titles against newly formed team on WWE RAW

Bloodline members Jey and Jimmy Uso defended their titles against a newly formed team on WWE RAW.

Last week on RAW, Matt Riddle and Elias challenged The Usos to a match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Earlier in the night, The Usos attacked Elias, taking him out of the equation. Before the match could begin, Jimmy Uso got on the mic and announced that the tag team title match was canceled because Elias was attacked by Solo Siko earlier in the night.

Jimmy continued to say that Riddle didn't have to be humiliated by them and Elias can now focus on his music. Jimmy then said that they can now focus on defending their tag team titles against other teams.

Matt Riddle's music played next and he came out and said it wasn't very ucey for them to take out Elias earlier. Sami Zayn took exception to Riddle's use of the word "ucey" and said that Solo and The Usos were ucey while Riddle wasn't.

Zayn then suggested that Riddle turn around and leave. But Riddle said he found himself a partner. Kevin Owens' music hit and he walked out to join Riddle.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Here comes @FightOwensFIght to save the day! Here comes @FightOwensFIght to save the day!#WWERaw https://t.co/QeXBhNxzCJ

The match between the two teams was an intense back-and-forth affair. Throughout the match, the numbers game came into play with The Bloodline on the outside.

During the closing moments of the match. Matt Riddle was distracted on the outside by Sami Zayn. This allowed Jey Uso to tag in Jimmy Uso. When Riddle went back into the ring, he was superkicked by Jey and The Usos hit the 1D for the win.

With this win, it looks like The Bloodline's dominance will continue. It remains to be seen who will be able to dethrone The Usos.

Who do you think will beat The Usos for the titles? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes