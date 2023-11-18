Bloodline promo interrupted by 41-year-old star; possible Roman Reigns opponent for Royal Rumble 2024?

The Bloodline was out on SmackDown tonight, and by that, we mean without Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman was carrying the promo in the fallout of the Crown Jewel match, where Solo Sikoa stunned the world and defeated the greatest of all time, John Cena. However, they were interrupted by a familiar face who could be Roman Reigns' potential opponent for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The star in question is none other than LA Knight. He made it clear after Crown Jewel that he was still targeting the Tribal Chief and should have been Undisputed Universal Champion if it weren't for Jimmy Uso.

He put Jimmy Uso away convincingly on SmackDown tonight, but the aftermath saw him beaten down by The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

It was none other than The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes who made the save. As for what he was doing on SmackDown, he was spotted backstage in General Manager Nick Aldis' room earlier.

However, GM Nick Aldis was forced to eject him from the building after he made the save for LA Knight, and Cody left voluntarily.

Since Roman Reigns is unlikely to wrestle on any Premium Live Event before Royal Rumble, it seems clear that LA Knight will be one of his final opponents on the road to WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of this segment featuring The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.