"Bloody garbage," "Triple H will fire them before 2024" - Management has given up on popular faction, according to WWE Universe

Triple H has changed the landscape of WWE by allowing superstars to form their factions across brands to dominate the competition. However, fans believe that the management has given up on popular stable with stars that have held multiple championships across the world.

Last year, AJ Styles reformed The O.C. on WWE RAW when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to the promotion under Triple H's new regime. Later, Mia 'Michin' Yim returned and became the first female member of the stable during her second run with the company.

Apart from a few moments, the stable has been underutilized, and weekly shows have been missed for months. On the final episode of SmackDown in 2023, Styles teased ending the faction and cutting ties with The Good Brothers. Fans reacted to the segment and believe the faction's time is up with WWE.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are aware of what Gallows and Anderson bring to the table as a tag team. However, many believe that the promotion has no interest in pushing them as a team, and the faction appears only when The Phenomenal One is around. It will be interesting to see if the stable turns heel or breaks up in the coming year.

What has The O.C. done in WWE under Triple H's regime?

In 2016, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows signed with WWE and worked under Vince McMahon's old regime. The duo rose to the top and won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. They often teamed up with AJ Styles, where they formed The O.C. on Monday Night red brand.

However, their second run under Triple H's regime hasn't been as productive as their first run. The duo returned and reformed the faction and added Mia 'Michin' Yim to face The Judgment Day. Unfortunately, the stable was written off television after AJ Styles suffered an injury in December 2022.

Earlier this year, The O.C. returned to Friday Night SmackDown as a faction during the annual WWE Draft earlier things year. However, the company once again failed to use them after they filled an injury angle with The Phenomenal One. The Good Brothers had disappeared from television, and Michin worked in the women's division.

Earlier this month, AJ Styles returned from injury and picked up his feud with The Bloodline. He lately teased a potential breakup from the faction to go after Roman Reigns on his own. It will be interesting to see what the management does with the group.

Do you want The O.C. to disband or turn heel? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here