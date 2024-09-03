Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy cuts an emotional promo on WWE RAW; sends a warning to former champion

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable challenged Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas). The Wyatt Sicks leader made his presence known during the show and responded to the challenge.

The Olympian has been feuding with the fearsome group for quite a while now. This week, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile took on Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri on the red brand in a six-person mixed-tag team match. They won the bout after Nile forced Dupri to tap out.

After the match, Chad Gable vowed that they would get rid of the Wyatts "for America." He called out Uncle Howdy by telling him they want an eight-man tag team match against The Wyatt Sicks on RAW next week. Howdy showed up on the stage and cut an emotional promo.

He said that 375 days ago, his soul crumbled. The WWE star was referring to the death of his brother Bray Wyatt, who passed away in August last year. He added that his path is now in the void, and the silence is deafening, but he can still hear "him." Uncle Howdy went on to say that his life is no longer his.

He ended the segment by saying they would collect the debt, and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks showed up next to him.

