"Bo Dallas should do this for him" - WWE Universe pushes for new 'Legacy' faction as a tribute to Bray Wyatt

The WWE Universe has spent the last week paying tribute to Bray Wyatt following his tragic passing and sharing their ideas of ways that the company should continue to honor his legacy.

It appears that several fans have ideas that Bo Dallas should be the one to return and honor his brother by finishing the story of Uncle Howdy, but there are some who believe that a new stable in WWE is the best way to honor Wyatt's legacy.

Fans are pushing for Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to join forces and become known as The Wyatt Legacy. These were the three men closest to him in WWE and fans believe that they could continue the patt charted by The Eater of Worlds on either RAW or SmackDown.

At present Braun Strowman is sidelined with a neck injury, whilst Bo Dallas is clearly taking some time off, despite playing the Uncle Howdy character since Wyatt's return last year.

Erick Rowan made an appearance as part of Wyatt's tribute show last week, but it's unclear if this will lead to any more appearances for the former Wyatt Family member, as he was released by WWE several years ago.

How will WWE honor Bray Wyatt's legacy?

There have been several fan pitches over the past week and even speculation that Roman Reigns had given the blue Universal Championship to Bray Wyatt's family and decided to retire the title.

This rumor is yet to be confirmed by any official sources, but it appears that there could be some more tributes to Wyatt this week on SmackDown and the company may decide to honor him in a more permanent way.

Over the years, the company has found a way to pay tribute to stars who have passed by naming matches after them. For Wyatt however, there are a huge number of creative ways to remember Wyatt since there is so much that the company could continue to do with the characters that he created.

The Firefly Funhouse came back to life before Bray's passing and it's likely that this could be used again in the future by someone like Bo Dallas, Alexa Bliss or Braun Strowman if the company decided that this was the best way to push his name forward.

Do you think that Bray Wyatt's legacy should continue in WWE through his brother and his closest friends? Share your thoughts or predictions for the upcoming shows in the comment section below.