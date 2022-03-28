"That was legitimately one of the most impressive feats" - Bo Dallas opens up about his brother's Fiend transformation

Bo Dallas was very impressed by his brother's transformation into The Fiend character on WWE programming.

Windham Rotunda underwent several evolutions over his decade plus with WWE. From the Nexus unknown Husky Harris to the backwoods cult leader Bray Wyatt and eventually the abstract monster known as The Fiend, he built a following with the WWE Universe through his creative vision and unique character work.

Bo Dallas was recently part of a live virtual autograph signing for Captain's Corner, where he answered fans' questions while signing memorabilia. During the signing, Dallas expressed his admiration for his brother's creativity and how he was able to transform the Bray Wyatt character into The Fiend:

"I was there very much at the beginning of him creating the Bray Wyatt character," Bo Dallas said. "That was just a cool experience because how much time and effort and research and what he did to make that character, God damn. Screw any Hollywood actor, man. That was legitimately one of the most impressive feats of turning yourself into another person I’ve ever seen and I’ll never take that back." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Will the WWE Universe ever see The Fiend again?

Windham Rotunda has been free and clear of his WWE contract since the end of October 2021.

While many fans expected him to show up elsewhere, that hasn't happened yet. Rotunda has been unusually quiet in regards to his next move in the world of professional wrestling, if there is one.

Windham began work on a horror movie back in November, and that process has evidently kept him busy enough that he hasn't felt the need to return to the wrestling industry for the time being.

However, many in the WWE Universe have expressed their belief that The Fiend's work in WWE was left undone, and fans still post about him on social media to this day, wondering if they'll ever see any iteration of Bray Wyatt on WWE television again.

As of this writing, no reports have indicated that he'll be returning to wrestling anytime soon. But as they say in the wrestling industry, never say never.

Windham @Windham6



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”



I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place.We wait for the right time.Then we turn Rome to Ashes.“Groveling in the muck of avarice”I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too

What do you make of Bo Dallas' comments? Do you ever think we'll see Bray Wyatt in WWE again? Or will he end up popping up somewhere else? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Where will we see Bray Wyatt in wrestling next? WWE Somewhere else 0 votes so far