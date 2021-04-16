Bo Dallas released by WWE

Bo Dallas, who hasn't been used on WWE television in quite some time, has been released from the company.

The WWE releases continued today on what many fans are referring to as Black Thursday, one year to the day after WWE had a massive amount of releases following WrestleMania.

Bo Dallas was last seen on WWE television back in the fall of 2019 and hasn't been used since. His tag team, The B-Team with Curtis Axel, was broken up last year when Axel was released.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, John Laurinaitis has been informing the affected talent today that these releases are due to budget cuts. WWE reported record profits in 2020.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Bo Dallas and several others released by WWE today

Just days following WrestleMania, two years in a row, WWE has broken the collective heart of its universe. Luckily for these talents, the world is in a much better place than it was last year. Most of these talents should land on their feet.

Bo Dallas was a former NXT Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion with Curtis Axel. He also had a quick run with the 24/7 Championship, which was one of the last Bo Dallas appearances on WWE television.

The brother of Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt, still remains with the company.

As of this writing, the following names have been released from WWE today:

Advertisement

Bo Dallas

Samoa Joe

Peyton Royce

Billie Kay

Chelsea Green

Kalisto

Tucker

Wesley Blake

Mickie James

There is a chance we haven't heard the last of these releases today, so please stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest breaking news on these shocking WWE releases.

Follow your dreams, never forget why you had the@ in the first place. #TheOriginalNXTChampion #TheFutureWasAlwaysNOW pic.twitter.com/sAUUhyNVMl — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) April 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on the release of Bo Dallas? Do you Bo-Lieve that he will land on his feet somewhere else? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.