Bo Dallas released by WWE

Bo Dallas has been released by WWE.
Modified 28 min ago
Bo Dallas, who hasn't been used on WWE television in quite some time, has been released from the company.

The WWE releases continued today on what many fans are referring to as Black Thursday, one year to the day after WWE had a massive amount of releases following WrestleMania.

Bo Dallas was last seen on WWE television back in the fall of 2019 and hasn't been used since. His tag team, The B-Team with Curtis Axel, was broken up last year when Axel was released.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, John Laurinaitis has been informing the affected talent today that these releases are due to budget cuts. WWE reported record profits in 2020.

Bo Dallas and several others released by WWE today

Just days following WrestleMania, two years in a row, WWE has broken the collective heart of its universe. Luckily for these talents, the world is in a much better place than it was last year. Most of these talents should land on their feet.

Bo Dallas was a former NXT Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion with Curtis Axel. He also had a quick run with the 24/7 Championship, which was one of the last Bo Dallas appearances on WWE television.

The brother of Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt, still remains with the company.

As of this writing, the following names have been released from WWE today:

  • Bo Dallas
  • Samoa Joe
  • Peyton Royce
  • Billie Kay
  • Chelsea Green
  • Kalisto
  • Tucker
  • Wesley Blake
  • Mickie James

There is a chance we haven't heard the last of these releases today, so please stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest breaking news on these shocking WWE releases.

What are your thoughts on the release of Bo Dallas? Do you Bo-Lieve that he will land on his feet somewhere else? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Published 16 Apr 2021, 01:19 IST
comments icon
WWE SmackDown Bo Dallas Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) WWE Roster
