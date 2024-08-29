Bo Dallas' sister Mika reveals details about his real-life issues before sudden WWE release in 2021

Bo Dallas is in a better position than he ever has been in WWE. Taking leadership of The Wyatt Sicks, he seems to be on an upward trajectory. His sister Mika put out an emotional post praising her brother, revealing details of some personal issues before WWE released him in 2021.

When WWE released Bo Dallas in 2021, it wasn't much of a surprise to most fans. Much bigger names were being cut and in the months to come, his own brother Bray Wyatt would be released. Wyatt's release was arguably the most shocking of the dozens and dozens of cuts that WWE had during that dark period.

What Mika Rotunda revealed on Instagram will make you want to support Bo Dallas even more. She revealed that apart from the fact that he hadn't wrestled in years, he suffered a severe neck injury in 2019 and then the pandemic hit. Dallas got into the best shape of his life, only to get released.

Is Bo Dallas and The Wyatt Sicks' feud with Chad Gable over following RAW?

Dallas is in great shape now and is set to take over WWE with The Wyatt Sicks. After months of teasing and finally arriving, Chad Gable became his first target as he betrayed his family (Alpha Academy).

It culminated with a main event on WWE RAW, where Uncle Howdy dispatched Chad Gable and picked up his first singles win as a performer since 2018. This was, of course, years before Uncle Howdy even became a thing.

However, now that Dallas defeated Chad Gable and "American Made" was unsuccessful in taking out The Wyatt Sicks, it could be time for him to move on to a new target. It's going to be interesting to see who that could be and what WWE has in store for The Wyatt Sicks going forward on Monday Night RAW.

