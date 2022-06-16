"He was a great student" - WWE legend backs popular star to dethrone Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton wished Riddle well in his match against Roman Reigns this Friday on SmackDown.

The Original Bro was in a unique situation this past Friday as he went up against Sami Zayn in a high-stakes match. A loss would have prevented him from appearing on the blue brand forever. However, winning would have guaranteed him a title opportunity against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Riddle fought hard against the "Honorary Uce" and picked up the win after countering a Helluva Kick attempt with an RKO.

In an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling with Bill Apter, Orton spoke about Riddle's chances against The Tribal Chief. He mentioned that the RK-Bro member was a brilliant student of the game. He wished the star luck in what will be the biggest match of his career this week on the blue brand.

"He was a great student and he's learned well. I wish him luck, all the luck in the world." (From 1:12 - 1:18)

Roman Reigns has promised to smash Riddle

The Tribal Chief will square off with his challenger on SmackDown this week in his first title defense since WrestleMania. After the match was made official, The Head of the Table took to Twitter to warn Riddle of the beatdown that was coming his way.

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman added another stipulation that if Riddle loses this week on SmackDown, he will never challenge for the biggest prize in the company as long as Roman Reigns is champion. This will also play into the mind of the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Reigns has been a dominant champion, smashing challenger after challenger since winning the Universal Championship, a title he has held for over 650 days.

As fans gear up for this huge bout, it will be interesting to see if Riddle can indeed avenge the beatdown of his best friend Randy Orton and knock Reigns from the "Island of Relevancy."

