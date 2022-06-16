"Who knows what he hears" - Wrestling legend feels Randy Orton could battle popular babyface after he returns to WWE (Exclusive)

In-ring veteran Bob Orton Jr. believes the WWE Universe could see Randy Orton go up against Riddle at some point.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week. Speaking with senior journalist Bill Apter, Orton discussed his son's injury, Riddle's matchup with Roman Reigns, and whether fans would see RK-Bro implode in the future.

When asked whether his son could potentially take on his RK-Bro partner, Bob suggested that the voices in his head could force Randy to face off against Riddle. The wrestling veteran detailed that a match between the former RAW Tag Team Champions could be on the cards after Randy returns to the squared circle.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say:

"You know Randy. Who knows what he hears," Orton said. "So you know, he very well might." (From 1:30 - 1:37)

Randy Orton may be out of action for the rest of 2022

Fightful Select reported earlier today that Randy may require surgery for his bad back and could be on the shelf for the rest of the year. The Apex Predator last appeared on television on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where RK-Bro lost the Tag Team Title Unification match to The Usos.

There were rumors of Orton being booked against Roman Reigns for a match at SummerSlam, but that seems to be out of the question as per the latest reports. Riddle, however, will look to avenge his friend as he gears up to face The Tribal Chief this Friday on SmackDown.

Randy Orton and Riddle have been inseparable since they aligned with each other back in 2021. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam last year and became one of the most popular factions in WWE. It would be interesting to see how the dynamic changes if the two ever stand face-to-face in the ring.

