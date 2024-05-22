Bob Orton Jr. honored to receive St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bob Orton Jr. is grateful to have received an induction into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

On May 18, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter attended the Hall of Fame ceremony at the Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling (SICW) Fan Fest II. Several Orton family members also appeared at the event, including 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton.

In an exclusive interview, Bob Orton Jr. told Apter how much the induction meant to him. He also thanked the event's promoter, Herb Simmons:

"It means an awful lot coming from Herb Simmons," Orton Jr. said. "He's brought some of the greatest wrestlers in the country in, and to be a part of this is just amazing." [1:37 – 1:50]

Watch the video above to check out Bill Apter's joint interview with Bob Orton Jr. and Randy Orton.

Bob Orton Jr. reflects on his Hall of Fame career

In 1972, Bob Orton Jr. made his wrestling debut at the age of 22. He went on to wrestle for several promotions over the next three decades, including the AWA, NJPW, NWA, and WWE (then known as WWF).

One of wrestling's top bad guys in his prime, Orton Jr. has always appreciated wrestling fans regardless of whether they cheered or booed him:

"They didn't like me too much, but I sure did appreciate them coming to the matches, and if I see anybody, if you wanna come up and say hi, you're more than welcome to. I appreciate the wrestling fans. I'm all over the place." [1:59 – 2:16]

George Abel, Harold Koplar, Leilani Kai, Judy Martin, and Wendi Richter were also among the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees. At the same event, legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Thanks to SICW promoter Herb Simmons for his assistance in making this interview happen.

