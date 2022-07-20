WWE Hall of Famer was "afraid" of The Undertaker during iconic feud 

WWE Legend 'Cowboy' Bob Orton Jr recently revealed that he was scared of The Undertaker when they worked together

After enjoying a successful career as a wrestler himself in 1980s, Orton Jr. returned to WWE in 2005 where he worked as the ringside manager for his son, Randy Orton. Both he and The Viper got on the wrong side of The Deadman, resulting in a year-long feud that can still be remembered by fans today.

During a recent interview with Koffin Radio, Bob Orton shared that he was legitimately scared of The Phenom.

"It was fantastic, I was afraid of The Undertaker." Orton said: But we had a great great run. And those guys had some really, really good matches." From 7:39 to 7:52

Bob Orton's most recent appearance on WWE programming came in 2017, where he was attacked at ringside by the Singh Brothers during a WWE Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton.

Randy Orton on working with The Undertaker at a young age

Today, the Apex Predator is revered as one of the most legendary WWE Superstars of all time, however in the beginning of his career he had to scratch and claw his way to the top like everybody else.

Speaking on The Broken Skull Sessions, the 14-time World Champion stated that an early match in his career against the Deadman helped elevate his status as a budding superstar.

"The position I was in that night, to work with him, [the main thing I thought] was how lucky and blessed I was,” Orton started. “And for whatever reason, he saw something in me. And this was before any of the Evolution stuff, before Ric Flair, Triple H took a liking to me. This was him seeing something in me and him having something to do with being in the ring with me that night." H/T Talksport

Moreover Randy Orton's early matches against legends like The Undertaker and Mick Foley enabled him to become the star that he is today.

