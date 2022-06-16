"Little bit of a back problem" – WWE Hall of Famer shares updates on Randy Orton's condition (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr. recently spoke about Randy Orton's back injury, which has kept him off television for almost a month.

The RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro met their SmackDown counterparts, The Usos, in a Tag Team Title Unification Match on May 20. Roman Reigns interfered to ensure that The Bloodline held on to the gold. After the match, the faction brutalized Riddle and Orton. They attacked Randy with the steel steps before smashing his partner on the announcer's desk.

Bob Orton was in conversation with senior journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling. The Hall of Famer said his son was recuperating from a bad back. He mentioned that Randy had some problems due to his long career spanning over two decades:

"He's got a little bit of a back problem. I think he'll take care of everything. You know with rehab and everything. After 20, you know, more than 20 years, wear and tear on the body is just, you know, too much." (from 0:42 to 0:49)

Riddle sent a heartfelt message to Randy Orton on RAW

The Original Bro kicked off the May 23 episode of RAW with a somber message for the WWE Universe. He mentioned that while Randy was having the time of his life as part of RK-Bro, he was also dealing with a nagging back issue.

Riddle credited his partner for showing up to the Tag Team Championship Unification Match despite being in tremendous pain. He dissed The Bloodline for their heinous attack and called Roman a "Tribal piece of trash."

With The Apex Predator rehabilitating his back, fans will be eager to see the 14-time World Champion back inside the squared circle. It remains to be seen if Randy Orton will look to settle his scores with The Tribal Chief or go in a new direction altogether.

