Bobby Fish comments on why Finn Balor's WWE match with Kyle O'Reilly would appeal to all generations of wrestlers

Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc and talked about Finn Balor's feud with Kyle O'Reilly, discussing how the various elements of the wrestling genre and MMA genre were involved in their WWE NXT feud.

Bobby Fish on Finn Balor's WWE NXT TakeOver match with Kyle O'Reilly

Finn Balor talked about his experience working with Kyle O'Reilly and how MMA was being incorporated into WWE and professional wrestling slowly, and that was evident in Kyle's WWE NXT TakeOver match against Finn Balor.

"He has rubbed off on me. I've rubbed off on him. I think what you're seeing with Kyle right now. I'll say it flat out he is my favorite wrestler to watch right now. I've been doing martial arts since I was eight years old. I blend a lot of that in my pro wrestling, and I think Kyle does that too. I think there are a lot of people who are trying to do that."

"I think there are few people who do that well. Again, I like to think I am one who does it well. There are definitely ones that do. And there are ones that don't so well or do a better job in my opinion. Kyle, in my opinion, does it the best right now. I think that is what you're seeing with him and Finn [Balor] in that match at TakeOver. You're seeing two guys who had different career paths."

Bobby Fish went on to say that Kyle O'Reilly's WWE match against Finn Balor was something that all generations of wrestlers would appreciate, naming the former WWE tag team, the Brainbusters — Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

"Two workers who have a common thread of a certain way this business gets done best and is presented at its best. I think with that match you can say what you want about our business, but this is not ballet. It was never supposed to be ballet. I think guys like Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard and guys I was a fan of growing up. I would think they would look at that match with Finn and Kyle, even with all that mixed martial arty elements that I really appreciated in that because of the training I do, that may be lost on Arn or Tully or of that generation. I think they would still appreciate what that match stood for."

