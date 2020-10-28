Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he talked about The Undisputed Era's role on WWE NXT and commented on how they were representing the brand better than any person or team on WWE RAW or SmackDown.

Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Era representing NXT better than anyone on WWE RAW and SmackDown

Bobby Fish admitted that there was not a single member of The Undisputed Era who was afraid to go to the main roster, but went on to say that none of them were interested in leaving WWE NXT current as they were doing something that interested all of them.

"I think we can be successful doing multiple roles and things anywhere with this company. I don't feel like any one of the four of us are afraid to go in that direction. At the same time, I don't think any of the four of us are not interested in doing what we are doing because it is so much fun. It is so real. It is something tangible I think people attach to because it is real. We've said it as a saying, but it is legitimate. When you talk about the Undisputed Era, we are NXT."

Bobby Fish also talked about how The Undisputed Era are the leaders of WWE NXT and stand representing the brand, something that no other person or team was doing on NXT, RAW, or even SmackDown.

"We are flag bearers for what this brand stands for. I think there are other guys too as fans would identify as such. There is no collective energy that is as synonymous as a brand, even RAW and SmackDown dare I saw, like the Undisputed is synonymous with NXT. I think that is part of why we were hired. We are four workhorses. We're four guys who can walk it, talk it. To varying degrees, having the ability to do all the things you need to be successful in this industry. I think the four of us are capable of doing it in multiple different ways. We can give you different flavors of that same ability between the four of us. That makes us special and unique. There is a lot of room and land left to conquer in NXT. That's what we are focusing on right now."

