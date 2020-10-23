Triple H has made a smooth transition from being a wrestler to a key creative person backstage in WWE. He has helped develop the careers of numerous Superstars as head of NXT, while also creating new stars for the company.

Several Superstars in WWE have praised Triple H and have thanked him for helping them through their pro wrestling journey.

One of the top factions in NXT is The Undisputed Era, who have had plenty of title reigns in the black and gold brand. Bobby Fish, one of the four members of The Undisputed Era, recently spoke about Triple H and praised The Game.

Bobby Fish says he only wants to work with Triple H in NXT

Bobby Fish, in a recent interview with Daily DDT, talked about the possibility of The Undisputed Era breaking up.

"I think there’s more layers to be explored and I think there’s more things we can do. I think people identify with it because it is real.

Fish then said that Triple H knows the business unlike any other person and that he wants to work with The Game more than anybody else:

"Dare I say, and it’s less than humble, but WWE gets to benefit from that because a guy like Triple H, and for me I’m not sure if I want to work for anyone other than him, he has a brain for this business like no other. He saw it and said, ‘Oh yeah, those four guys are together.’ Even before Roddy was with us, I think that was a plan somewhere in the back of his head. He saw it, he capitalized on it, and man, do we have more land to conquer.”

The Undisputed Era were formed in WWE in 2017, initially comprising of the trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly. Roderick Strong joined the faction a year later, and they four NXT Superstars have dominated the brand since.

They have won several titles on NXT since debuting on the brand, including Adam Cole holding the NXT Championship for a whopping 403 days - the longest reign in NXT history.