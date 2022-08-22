Bobby Fulton provided health update from hospital

Former WCWA Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton updated fans about his health condition.

Bobby Fulton is a pro-wrestling legend. Fulton started his wrestling career in 1977 at the age of 16. Since then, he has wrestled in several promotions, including WCW and WWE. Fulton has teamed up with fellow wrestling legend Tommy Rogers and has held the NWA and WCWA Tag Team Titles on a couple of occasions.

The wrestling legend was rushed to the hospital on Saturday. His son Dillion took to Twitter to mention that his father was diagnosed with Sepsis and Double Pneumonia. One fan asked Fulton if he was feeling better. The wrestling legend replied to the tweet saying he is feeling much better and is expected to be discharged by Tuesday.

"I’m feeling better, I’ll be out of the hospital Tuesday hopefully" - Bobby tweeted

Fans respond to Bobby Fulton's health update

The wrestling legend shared a detailed health update as well. He mentioned that the COVID test will be done tomorrow and that he is still suffering from pneumonia. He also thanked WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

"They were able to get rid of the sepsis as they caught it in time. Doctors will be checking for COVID tomorrow. I’m still on oxygen as I’m still dealing with pneumonia. I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers! I hope to be out of the hospital on Tuesday!" - Fulton tweeted

Fans were elated upon hearing this news.

A few fans also shared their experiences after being hospitalized.

Fans also let the legend know that they are thinking of him and are always in his corner.

We at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery for the wrestling legend and he will be in all of our thoughts.

What is your favorite moment of the 2-time WCWA and NWA Tag Team Champion? Share them in the comments section below.

