Multi-time WWE Champion "hopes" he can stay in contact with Vince McMahon despite retirement

Current WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has revealed that he still hopes to have a dialog with Vince McMahon.

McMahon shocked the wrestling world recently after he announced his retirement from the business. Having cultivated many sour relationships over the years, McMahon still has the loyalty of Bobby Lashley, who praised the former chairman in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Vince. I told him when I heard the news, it’s amazing how many people he’s taken care of. He put my kids through school, he put a roof over my head, and he did it for so many other people. There’s thousands of people that can say that. He’s a pioneer of the business, he created an empire. The reason why I’m standing here today is because of him, so of course, I have all the respect for Vince and I hope that things get worked out however they may. I hope that I can always be able to contact him and get some advice." H/T Wrestling Inc

Bobby Lashley's in-ring career post Vince seems to be doing well as he defeated Theory this past Saturday at SummerSlam to retain the United States Championship.

Another former WWE Champion has his say on Vince McMahon retiring

Vince's retirement has many thinking that the 76 year old may have chosen to leave WWE due to the recent allegations made by the Wall Street Journal against him.

When asked about the situation, former WWE star Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan) refused to comment on the story at the Starrcast Media Scrum this past weekend.

"So, one, first thing I should say is no comment. Second thing I should say about stuff and just Vince, in general, is maybe it’s more about love. If you love somebody, is that people make mistakes and you love them regardless." H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite the odd bump in the road, Bryan Danielson and Vince McMahon built up a strong professional relationship during his 12 year run in WWE.

