Bobby Lashley accidentally attacks 49-year-old legend on RAW

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley doesn't look like he is in a position to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. Since the Royal Rumble match, everyone has been talking about his rapid elimination of rival Brock Lesnar - who he is expected to face at WrestleMania.

But this week on RAW, he confronted United States Champion Austin Theory, only for the young champion to evade his attack, leading to Lashley accidentally attacking the 49-year-old legend MVP.

MVP hosted the first edition of the VIP Lounge in a while, with Austin Theory as his guest. The latter tried to hijack the show and took repeated shots at Bobby Lashley, seemingly forgetting that he belongs on the same roster.

However, he was confronted soon enough by the All Mighty former champion. When Lashley tried to attack him, Theory dodged and got out of the ring, making Lashley inadvertently attack his former manager, MVP.

MVP seemed to confirm that he wasn't doing business with Bobby Lashley anymore, but things could always change on the road to WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the All Mighty on the road to WrestleMania 39.

What did you think about the segment on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes