"We are totally different"-Bobby Lashley addresses comparisons between The Hurt Business and The Nation of Domination

Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business have taken WWE by storm over the past year. The group of Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, MVP and Lashley is a force to be reckoned with. Many fans have compared the group to The Nation of Domination, but Lashley recently dismissed this suggested similarity.

The Hurt Business has been one the most dominant factions in WWE for almost a year now. Every member of the group, other than MVP, holds a piece of championship gold. As a group, The Hurt Business hold the United States Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Speaking to Andreas Hale of Sporting News, Lashley addressed the comparisons being made between his faction and The Nation of Domination. He claimed that the difference between the two groups is plain as day. Lashley described how both the groups differ in their representation of African-American men.

"My first thought was 'Thank you!' But that's not who we were. Because you see a group of Black guys, some people immediately associate them with another group of Black guys. I love what The Nation did, but that's not what we're about at all. But we are totally different. It's not about black and white; we are about green and gold. We are thugs in suits because we have a hardcore style, but want to look good doing it. We wanted to show a different representation of Black men because we haven't seen that. We are four professional Black men who can mess you up. That's what we're all about."

The Hurt Business has the potential to become the biggest faction since the Wyatt Family and The Shield. The group is certainly on its way to doing just that, as it has been quite dominant up to this point.

Will The Hurt Business ever expand?

Cedric Alexander and The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Currently, the group known as The Hurt Business consists of four members - MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. While it is a tightly knit group, there is still potential to grow and expand the business.

In the past, superstars like Titus O'Neil and Drew Gulak have attempted to join the group in the past. But it seems like the faction isn't looking to expand right now.

Advertisement

Before the group can look to expand, it must first focus on the existing dissent that threatens to tear it apart. Tensions are high between Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The Hurt Business will need to resolve this conflict if it hopes to make a lasting mark in WWE.