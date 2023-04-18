Bobby Lashley attacked by former NJPW wrestler on RAW during a match against current champion

Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory collided once again on the latest episode of WWE RAW. During the bout, The All Mighty was attacked by former NJPW wrestler Bronson Reed.

Lashley and the reigning United States Champion were rivals for quite some time last year, as they battled over the coveted title on multiple occasions. Theory has held the gold since dethroning the wrestling veteran in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series WarGames last year involving Seth Rollins.

During their singles match on RAW this week, Bobby Lashley dropped Theory with a delayed vertical suplex and planted him with a facebuster. The latter sent him into the corner and hit him with multiple blows. On the outside, Bobby sent the champion face-first into the LED ring post.

After the commercial break, Austin Theory was all over Lashley. He locked the former WWE Champion in a headlock. Lashley made a comeback and nearly sent the U.S. Champion through the ring with a slam. Austin went for the ATL, but Bobby avoided it and hit a Yokosuka Cutter for a two-count.

Bobby Lashley locked Theory in The Hurt Lock, and Bronson Reed came out and attacked The All Mighty, causing the bout to end via disqualification. Reed assaulted Lashley at ringside and took him out with the Tsunami in the ring.

