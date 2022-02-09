Bobby Lashley says WWE Title is on the same level as Universal Championship

Current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley thinks his title is on the same level as Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

Lashley is a two-time WWE Champion, having won the title for the first time in March of 2021. While the WWE title is the most historic championship in all of wrestling, recent years have suggested that Universal Title has become the number one world championship in WWE.

Speaking to Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, The Almighty claimed that both Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship have risen in popularity. However, he believes that the WWE title is on the same level as the Tribal Chiefs' championship.

"I think it is [on the same level as the Universal Championship]," he said. "What company do we work for? WWE. I have the WWE Championship. To me, I don't see anything bigger than that. I understand [Brock] wanting to go against Roman, I'm not taking anything away from Roman because I think Roman is at the top of his game. I think he's really transcending anything he can do. I give credit where credit is due." (H/T Bleacher Report)

With Friday Night SmackDown moving to FOX, the blue brand has seemed to become WWE's main show. For this reason, the Universal Title has often been presented with greater prestige. However, with the history that the WWE Championship carries, it stands on the same level as SmackDown's current world title.

Bobby Lashley recently regained the WWE Championship

Despite losing his WWE Championship to Big E in September last year, Lashley wasted no time in regaining what he sees as the richest prize in all of sports entertainment.

Bobby Lashley faced against Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, where the two monsters battled for the WWE Championship. With assistance from the interferring Roman Reigns, Lashley was able to capture the title for a second time.

Now the WWE Champion must turn his attention to the Elimination Chamber match, where he will defend the title against five other superstars.

With the odds stacked against him, will Bobby Lashley retain his championship at the Elimination Chamber and go on to defend it at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

