Bobby Lashley beat 400-pound superstar in a shoot fight, wrestling veteran recalls

Kenny Bolin recently recalled the time when Bobby Lashley and Mark Henry fought each other in a shoot wrestling match.

Lashley was part of WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system in 2005. Bolin, a former OVW on-screen manager, witnessed The All Mighty's impressive wrestling skills during a pre-planned legitimate fight with Henry.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Bolin said Lashley came out on top against the former Olympic powerlifter. He also compared the two men to 10-time WWE world champion Brock Lesnar:

"I did watch Bobby Lashley in a shoot fight with Mark Henry at OVW in the new building – the building you [Dupree] were in – and Bobby got the best of him," Bolin said. "That's the world's f***ing strongest man. But Brock is meaner and, out of the three, I would fear Brock more because Bobby's actually a sweet, nice guy, but you don't wanna get on his s**t side." [0:13 – 0:40]

Henry competed in five OVW matches in 2005 on his road to recovery from a torn quadriceps muscle. WWE billed the Hall of Famer at 400 pounds upon his return to the main roster. However, he was also advertised at a lighter weight during other stages of his career.

Bobby Lashley's WWE record against Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry

The WWE rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar began in January 2022. Their first one-on-one match took place at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where Lashley defeated his rival after interference from Roman Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate won a rematch at Crown Jewel 2022 to further a storyline that looks set to continue in 2023.

Mark Henry only faced Lashley in one WWE singles match. The World's Strongest Man lost via countout against the then-rookie on the April 28, 2006, episode of SmackDown.

