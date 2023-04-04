Bobby Lashley begins feud against 330lb former champion on RAW after WrestleMania 39

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley was understandably frustrated about the fact that he had to watch WrestleMania from the sidelines. He has been vocal about not competing for a few days now, and in the process, he began a feud on Monday Night RAW with a 330-pound former champion.

Bobby Lashley was being interviewed on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 by Cathy Kelley, and while he was expressing his frustration, he was confronted by former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. Reed teased that he would teach Lashley a lesson, but walked away and implied that he wasn't ready at the moment.

However, Mustafa Ali returned like a pest to annoy Lashley, telling him to be positive. Lashley took the opportunity to throw Ali to the ramp, drag him to the ring, and make him tap out to The Hurt Lock.

However, the impromptu match was just a sidenote in all of this. Bronson Reed is a force to be reckoned with and has shown as much since his return to WWE in December 2022.

Reed was previously an NXT star before his release, and his return saw him promoted directly to the main roster.

This looks like it will be the future direction for The All Mighty Bobby Lashley. Are you happy about it? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

