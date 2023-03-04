Bobby Lashley calls out Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, gets attacked by Uncle Howdy 

Bobby Lashley made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown this week and called out Bray Wyatt. Instead, he ended up in a physical confrontation with Uncle Howdy.

The Eater of Worlds was the first to knock on the door as he asked about starting a feud with The All Mighty or Brock Lesnar after their match at Elimination Chamber. Since Lashley won the bout via disqualification, the former Universal Champion has his sights set on him.

On RAW this past Monday night, Bray Wyatt emerged on Titantron after Bobby defeated Elias in a squash match. The vignette featured him doing the Muscle Man Dance, and Lashley was also edited in.

The All Mighty showed up on SmackDown to confront Wyatt, but the latter didn't show up. He stated that Bray has been telling him to run for two weeks, but he doesn't run from anyone.

Lashley added that he visited SmackDown to see the former Universal Champion face-to-face. Uncle Howdy then came out and attacked Bobby Lashley from behind.

The former WWE Champion took him down, and as he was about to go for the spear, the lights went out, and Uncle Howdy disappeared.

