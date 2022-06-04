Bobby Lashley has a message for 2-time United States Champion

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley called out MVP before their upcoming match at Hell in a Cell.

The All-Mighty has been an indestructible force since his return to WWE. After claiming several championships, Lashley finally became the WWE Champion by defeating The Miz. He won his second WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble in 2022.

On the other hand, MVP changed sides when he teamed up with Omos and attacked Lashley. The All-Mighty went on Twitter to call out the former United States Champion before their bout at Hell in a Cell:

"The more important question is will @The305MVP keep hiding behind the big man or step up and meet his maker? TOMORROW👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 #HIAC"

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion gets his revenge on MVP for turning his back and aligning with Omos.

Fans are positively behind Bobby Lashley in his feud with Omos

For years, fans have been clamoring for Lashley to become a good guy. After his return, Lashley worked as a good guy before getting married to Lana and feuding with Rusev.

Fans expected Lashley to turn against the dark side when The Hurt Business was formed. However, The All-Mighty worked with MVP and stayed on the dark side. After Lashley won the WWE Championship, he slowly transitioned into a good guy.

The transition was completed when Lashley stepped out on his own and challenged Omos at WrestleMania. It made him one of the biggest faces on RAW, but MVP teamed up with The Nigerian Giant to attack Bobby Lashley.

Fans have been watching the feud for a while now, and Bobby has embraced the good side and was cheered. Fans are on Bobby Lashley's side and want to see him defeat MVP and Omos.

