Bobby Lashley calls out three WWE Superstars for a match on RAW Underground

Hours before WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, The Hurt Business members, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, were guests on WWE's The Bump,

During the interaction, Bobby Lashley called out three particular Superstars -- Erik, Dolph Ziggler, and Aleister Black -- and challenged them to a match on RAW Underground.

Bobby Lashley has thrown down the gauntlet for RAW Underground

In recent months, Bobby Lashley has found his rhythm back in WWE and a major credit for that goes to the newly formed faction on Monday Night RAW, The Hurt Business. Led by MVP, Bobby Lashley has challenged for the WWE Championship in recent months and despite not being able to get his hands on the title, he has managed to maintain his high stock on the Red brand, especially with The Hurt Business around him.

Whenever they want it...I’ll bring it 💪🏾 https://t.co/ZmHO5EdUop — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 23, 2020

Lashley's might not be on this year's SummerSlam card. However, his leader, MVP, will be getting a crack at Apollo Crews' United States Title. The All-Mighty, though, certainly isn't shy of holding himself back from calling out Superstars, as he made sure to use his opportunity on The Bump to call out Aleister Black, Erik, and Dolph Ziggler for a match on RAW Underground.

"I think there's a lot of guys. You know who I thought looked tough last week? I thought Erik was looking pretty tough. I think Dolph is looking incredibly tough also. I started around the same time Dolph did and me and Dolph had some wrestling matches here and there, some amateur matches. So I think Dolph would be fun. I like Erik because Erik looks like he's aggressive. But I think somebody that everybody kind of forgot about little bit is Aleister. I think Aleister has some legit skills and I think Aleister should be somebody that fun to go in there and mix it up with."- said Bobby Lashley on the SummerSlam 2020 preview show.

The Hurt Business recently wreaked havoc on RAW Underground with all three of their members in MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin making their mark on Shane McMahon's territory.

