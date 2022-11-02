Bobby Lashley comments on AEW star who appeared in a controversial WWE segment 

Bobby Lashley comments on AEW star Max Caster, who is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champion, with whom he appeared in a controversial WWE segment after returning to the company in 2018.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley had one of the busiest years of his career. Earlier this year, he became the WWE Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, he lost the title back to Lesnar as he was unable to compete inside the Elimination Chamber in February 2022.

A few weeks ago, Lesnar reemerged and attacked Lashley, which cost The All Mighty his United States Championship. Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Lashley was asked about Max Caster, to which the former champion laughed and had a message for the current champions:

"For those guys, I mean best of luck to them, they're awesome at the time and I know they are doing well right now. I mean, they have that will to do whatever it takes to make it." [From 9:18 to 9:31]

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are in their first reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley is set to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

Bobby Lashley beat up his on-screen sisters on an episode of WWE RAW

In 2018, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE after WrestleMania 34 on WWE RAW, where he attacked Elias. After the show, he joined the red brand and began performing regularly.

One of his first feuds was against 'The Liberator' Sami Zayn. Before facing each other on numerous occasions, Zayn came up with an angle called 'Lashley's Three Sisters,' which was highly controversial at the time.

ʜᴜɴᴛᴇʀ @ProbablyHunter



Can’t make this stuff up You heard it here folks, one of the Lashley sisters are #AllElite Can’t make this stuff up You heard it here folks, one of the Lashley sisters are #AllElite Can’t make this stuff up https://t.co/SrTxiMTvkM

Three enhancement talents cross-dressed and portrayed as Lashley's sisters. One of which was Max Caster, who is now in All Elite Wrestling as one-half of The Acclaimed and AEW World Tag Team Champion.

In the end, Bobby Lashley took out Sami Zayn and the enhancement talent to close the segment. The entire segment received negative reviews from the live crowd and fans around social media. Lashley spent a few years in mid-card feuds before forming The Hurt Business in 2020.

Do you want to see The Acclaimed in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes