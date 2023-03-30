Bobby Lashley comments on his nixed match against former Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley has opened up about his nixed feud with Bray Wyatt and what the plans are for him at WrestleMania.

The All Mighty began feuding with the former Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. They were set to collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the match won't be happening as Bray Wyatt is reportedly out of action with an undisclosed physical issue.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo in a recent interview, Bobby Lashley commented on what he knows about the situation.

“I have no idea [what the situation is with Bray Wyatt]. I have no idea. All I know is that I think I provoke fear in a lot of people. You can go out there with me and you can have a match, and we can have a great match, but at the end of the day, the All Mighty always comes through."

He stated that he was ready for anyone at WrestleMania 39:

"I’m just looking for whoever wants to step up, and right now, I think a lot of guys in this business try to look at, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a fun match for me. I want to be with this guy, I want to be with that guy.’ But if you want a real challenge, I’m the real challenge for anybody on the roster," said Lashley. (H/T WrestleZone)

Bobby Lashley says WWE is trying to figure out what he's going to do at WrestleMania 39

The All Mighty is one of the biggest superstars in the company right now. At last year's WrestleMania, he defeated Omos in a singles match. He's currently not scheduled to compete at this year's event.

Bobby Lashley shared that they're still trying to find a place for him on the WrestleMania 39 match card.

“Right now we’re trying to figure out what I’m gonna do, being the ‘All Mighty’ former WWE Champion and everything like that. It’s still in search of finding that big matchup. But that’s what everybody wants to do when they go to WrestleMania. They want to have that big iconic match.”

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime.



I’m fresh and ready for a fight! 9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime.I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania 9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium! Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime. I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania https://t.co/gRhPq7O8gJ

While he may not have a match at WrestleMania yet, Lashley is set to compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown this Friday night.

Who would you like to see Bobby Lashley face at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

