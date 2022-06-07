Bobby Lashley confronted by current champion on RAW; New title feud teased

Last night at Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley made his intentions clear when he took a fan's WWE Title replica and held it up - signaling his interest in challenging Roman Reigns. However, on RAW this week, he was confronted by United States Champion Theory.

Bobby Lashley has had a resurgent two years in WWE. From a storyline with the now-released Lana and Rusev (Miro in AEW), he would align with MVP in a successful two-year alliance that saw him become a United States Champion and a two-time WWE Champion.

After MVP betrayed him after WrestleMania, he feuded with his former manager and Omos. At Hell in a Cell, Lashley defeated them in a handicap match to end the feud.

On the latest episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley came out to deliver a promo and make his intentions clear. He was then interrupted by none other than United States Champion Theory. The All Mighty was left unimpressed by the youngest US Champion in history.

Lashley first challenged Theory for his title, but the latter refused. The youngest US Champion in history then bragged that Lashley hadn't beaten him. When he tried to take a selfie, the former WWE Champion simply booted him out of the ring effortlessly.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

It remains to be seen whether a US Title match between the two men are on the cards in the near future.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far